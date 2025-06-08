Sunday PM Forecast: Stormy pattern targeting the area, could offer some heat relief

While high heat and humidity will remain dominant features, storms are beginning to steal some of the spotlight. Occasional downpours will be a possibility moving forward.

Tonight & Tomorrow: A few showers might persist into the early evening. They will be spotty in nature, meaning that most will manage to dodge them entirely. Then overnight, another incoming disturbance could spark a few showers with embedded rumbles of thunder. These hit-or-miss showers might be around for the morning drive, but it will not be a washout. In fact, much of the overnight stretch will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Look for a low in the mid 70s.

Early morning showers that do arise should be gone by mid-to-late morning. A midday lull in storms will allow the atmosphere time to recharge. Emerging sunshine will help push highs to near 91°. During the afternoon, the combination of heat and high humidity will result in enough storm fuel to spark another round of scattered thunderstorms. Their sporadic nature means that some will avoid them — Monday will not be a washout. But for areas that do experience afternoon storms, a handful could be strong (especially north of I-12). Gusty winds in the 40-60+ mph range and hail would be the primary concerns.

Up Next: There will be another good shot at seeing rain on Tuesday. Ample moisture and yet another passing disturbance will spark numerous showers and thunderstorms. For that matter, moisture will hang around through the rest of the workweek. Though washouts are unlikely from midweek onward, scattered afternoon storms will remain a daily possibility. That rain would provide some welcome heat relief. Even on the wetter days, expect the all-too-familiar heat and humidity to stick around. This all remains true over Father’s Day Weekend as well, although the number of storms over the weekend might come down somewhat.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

