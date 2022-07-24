Sunday PM Forecast: Sneaky showers will be around all week

Outdoor activities should be done early in the day or wait until after the mid-day showers.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Sunday evening outdoor plans will not be interrupted by sneaky showers. Clouds will begin clearing out as we head into the evening hours and temperatures will fall into the mid-70s. Monday morning muggy and the summertime pattern is back for the start of your workweek. Waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. During the day temperatures will heat into the mid-90s. Humidity will have heat index values nearing triple digits during the peak afternoon hours. Sneaky summertime showers will be popping into the area. Most will stay completely dry, however if you see a shower you’ll get some relief from the heat. Showers will begin to fizzle out across the area as we head into the evening hours.

Up Next: Tuesday waking up to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures rapidly rise into the mid-90s and showers begin to bubble up across the area during the afternoon hours. As the sunsets, the showers will begin to fizzle out. Overnight temperatures will get into the mid-70s, but the humidity will be sticking around into the early morning hours. Expect this same pattern for most of the workweek. So far no one day is looking rainier than the rest. Each day you have an equal opportunity to see rain, although it is a low chance, summertime showers will be popping in and out of the area most afternoons. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Don't let sneaky showers catch you off guard this workweek. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.







In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.