Sunday PM Forecast: Rain chances declining, but coming at a cost

Rain will be harder to find during the upcoming workweek. This in turn will allow temperatures to climb higher.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The few showers and storms that were out and about on Sunday afternoon will gradually fizzle out with the loss of daytime heating. Expect a few clouds into Sunday night. It will be warm and humid with an overnight low near 78° in Baton Rouge. The area will fully be under the influence of an upper-level ridge of high pressure on Monday. This will crank up temperatures and reduce the number of rain-cooling showers. The latest Storm Station forecast calls for roughly 20% of the area to receive measurable rain on Monday – and that might even be a stretch.

Taking the humidity into account, peak feels-like temperatures will be in the 105-110° range. While no heat alerts have been issued yet, a Heat Advisory might be issued early Monday.

Up Next: Heat will be the main story next week, with several afternoons seeing highs in the upper-90s. Heat alerts might be needed for the rest of the workweek also. Of course, all of this comes with limited rain chances. Some signs point toward the possibility of a few more storms by next weekend, but even those storms would be isolated in scope. It still looks to be hot around that time with highs reaching the mid-90s at least.

The Tropics: A disturbance located over the central Atlantic will interact with a tropical wave in the coming days. Thereafter, environmental conditions will become more suitable for tropical development. A tropical depression could form by mid to late week as the system nears the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or southwestern Atlantic Ocean.

