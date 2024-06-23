Sunday PM Forecast: Plenty hot on Monday, prompting a Heat Advisory

The second Heat Advisory of 2024 goes into effect on Monday. As highs soar into the middle and upper-90s, feels-like temperatures will be in the ballpark of 108-110°. Be sure to stay hydrated and be mindful of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies remain in place on Sunday night. It will be a humid, but quiet night with an overnight low near 76°. Monday looks to be another hot day with high temperatures soaring into the middle and upper-90s. And of course, the humidity will be in full force. Feels-like temperatures will surpass 100° as early as late morning, topping out near 108-110° around peak heating. This meets Heat Advisory criteria, and one will be in effect from Noon to 7 p.m. Monday. Heat of this magnitude can be dangerous without taking proper precautions. Make sure to drink lots of water and take it easy if outside for an extended period of time. The elderly and young children are more susceptible to heat illness.

A few showers will be out and about on Monday as a ribbon of enhanced moisture content returns to the region. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening hours. Not everyone will be lucky enough to see rain, but those who do will experience some relief from the heat.

Up Next: The forecast doesn't feature many changes on Tuesday. In fact, another Heat Advisory might be needed later down the line. There are some signs that the heat could back off around midweek, but not by much. A slight dip in temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday comes with a corresponding increase in rain chances. The exact timing of midweek rain is still unresolved, but more available moisture does appear to arrive sometime during that two day stretch. Those details will come into focus in the coming days, but for now we carry slightly elevated rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday. Afterward, highs begin to inch upward yet again.

The Tropics: Tropical development odds are diminishing for an area of low pressure off the Mexican coastline in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Associated showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized. As center of the system moves over land on Sunday afternoon/evening, that will prevent the system from becoming a tropical depression. Nevertheless, heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Sunday night across northeast Mexico, leading to localized flooding.

There are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

