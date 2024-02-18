Sunday PM Forecast: Near-freezing early Monday, followed by a temperature turnaround

Baton Rouge could see its first freeze of the month on Monday morning, but winter isn’t sticking around for long. The upcoming week looks warm and largely dry.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The winter chill will be with us on Sunday night. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop off quickly. We expect low temperatures around freezing by daybreak on Monday. Cold weather precautions such as ensuring your pets have a warm shelter should be made before bed. You’ll also want to protect your plants by covering them up or bringing them inside.

Despite a cold start, we expect a more seasonable afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-60s on Monday with abundant sunshine and light winds. It will be beautiful baseball weather out at The Box as Central Arkansas takes on the Tigers.





Up Next: Near-freezing temperatures will no longer be a concern by Tuesday morning. High temperatures look even better, with mid-70s likely on Tuesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday, highs should return closer to 80° as a southerly wind picks up.

Sunshine will dominate for the first half of the week. However, we’ll see increasing clouds into Thursday ahead of our next cool front. The front won’t be strong enough to bring any significant rain. That said, we can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles on Thursday. Rain totals will be little to none. Temperatures back off by a couple of degrees on Friday behind the cold front, but daytime highs will still be above average. Fortunately, warm weather and dry conditions carry over into the upcoming weekend.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

