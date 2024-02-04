Sunday PM Forecast: Lingering clouds and lots of wind into Monday

Rain exits the region very early on Monday. Lingering clouds and lots of wind will be left in its wake. Things quiet down by midweek, before we open the door for another round of rain chances.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Spotty showers are possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. You might even hear the occasional rumble of thunder. A storm or two could produce some small hail, but those reports should be few and far between. Those “lucky” enough to see rain won’t pick up much accumulation. Clouds will increase past midnight, and a few more spotty showers will be possible through daybreak.

Winds will accelerate on Sunday night, setting us up for a windy Monday. We’ll see northerly winds upwards of 15-20 mph, with some gusts pushing 30 mph. After sunrise, rain chances fade away quickly in the metro area. While we will have clouds to start, there are indications of partial clearing as the day wears on. High temperatures will be closely tied to how much sun we see. At the very least, afternoon highs should reach the low-60s.

Up Next: The weather as a whole quiets down after Monday. Winds back off, and we should see a fair deal of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will also return closer to 70°.

The warm weather remains in place through next weekend. However, a new pattern shift takes hold. We’ll be hard-pressed to see much sunshine starting on Thursday, and rain chances begin tick upward with each passing day. While it’s still too far out to know exact details, but the Storm Station will be keeping a close eye on rain chances for next weekend as even more Mardi Gras parades get set to roll.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

