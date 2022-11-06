Latest Weather Blog
Sunday PM Forecast: Heat moving in, rain staying out of the forecast
Monday will be a near repeat of today.
THE FORECAST
Tonight & Tomorrow: Record breaking heat this afternoon. The late afternoon isolated showers and cloud cover did not prevent the temperatures from getting on the steamy side. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s. Starting Monday morning with more foggy conditions in the forecast. The fog will begin to lift as the morning goes on, but dense fog could cause morning commute issues. Quickly we will see temperatures heating back into the upper 80s again. Some cloud cover moves in during the afternoon but we will stay completely dry. Winds begin shifting out of the east and we start to see less humid conditions for the start of the workweek.
Up Next: Tuesday the hot pattern is on repeat. We will see another day with potentially record breaking heat. Normally for this time of year daytime highs are in the mid-70s. The forecast continues to stay dry. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s. Starting Wednesday we an expect a little cooler conditions. Winds start to shift out of the west preparing for our next cold frontal passage later in the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics:
Trending News
There are two disturbances in the Atlantic that are not a threat to the local area.
Southwestern Atlantic:
An area of low pressure located more than 300 miles north of Puerto
Rico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and
thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move generally
northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic where environmental
conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a
subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form in the next day or
so. The system is then forecast to turn westward or
west-southwestward over the southwestern Atlantic by the middle
part of this week where additional development is possible.
Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal
flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf,
and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States
coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and
northwestern Bahamas beginning in the early to middle part of this
week. Interests in those areas should continue to monitor the
progress of this system as tropical storm, hurricane, and storm
surge watches could be required for a portion of these areas by
early Monday. Additional information on this system, including
gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the
National Weather Service and in products from your local weather
office.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.
Central Subtropical Atlantic:
A well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles
east of Bermuda continues to produce gale-force winds and an area of
showers and thunderstorms displaced to the east of the center. If
shower activity re-develops closer to the center, a tropical storm
could form over the next couple of days while the system drifts
slowly through tomorrow and then moves northeastward over the
central Atlantic. The system is forecast to merge with a strong
cold front by the middle part of this week. Additional information
on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas
Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.
* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
-
I-10 west closed in Lake Charles closed for vehicle crash
-
Graphic: Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama...
-
LSU fans storm the field after game-winning score against Alabama in overtime
-
Six arrested, including teens, after massive search for armed robbery suspects off...
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0