Sunday PM Forecast: Heat moving in, rain staying out of the forecast

Monday will be a near repeat of today.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Record breaking heat this afternoon. The late afternoon isolated showers and cloud cover did not prevent the temperatures from getting on the steamy side. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s. Starting Monday morning with more foggy conditions in the forecast. The fog will begin to lift as the morning goes on, but dense fog could cause morning commute issues. Quickly we will see temperatures heating back into the upper 80s again. Some cloud cover moves in during the afternoon but we will stay completely dry. Winds begin shifting out of the east and we start to see less humid conditions for the start of the workweek.

Up Next: Tuesday the hot pattern is on repeat. We will see another day with potentially record breaking heat. Normally for this time of year daytime highs are in the mid-70s. The forecast continues to stay dry. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the mid-60s. Starting Wednesday we an expect a little cooler conditions. Winds start to shift out of the west preparing for our next cold frontal passage later in the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

There are two disturbances in the Atlantic that are not a threat to the local area.

Southwestern Atlantic:

An area of low pressure located more than 300 miles north of Puerto

Rico is producing a large area of disorganized showers and

thunderstorms. This system is forecast to move generally

northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic where environmental

conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a

subtropical or tropical storm is likely to form in the next day or

so. The system is then forecast to turn westward or

west-southwestward over the southwestern Atlantic by the middle

part of this week where additional development is possible.

Regardless of development, there is an increasing risk of coastal

flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf,

and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States

coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and

northwestern Bahamas beginning in the early to middle part of this

week. Interests in those areas should continue to monitor the

progress of this system as tropical storm, hurricane, and storm

surge watches could be required for a portion of these areas by

early Monday. Additional information on this system, including

gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the

National Weather Service and in products from your local weather

office.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent.

Central Subtropical Atlantic:

A well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles

east of Bermuda continues to produce gale-force winds and an area of

showers and thunderstorms displaced to the east of the center. If

shower activity re-develops closer to the center, a tropical storm

could form over the next couple of days while the system drifts

slowly through tomorrow and then moves northeastward over the

central Atlantic. The system is forecast to merge with a strong

cold front by the middle part of this week. Additional information

on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas

Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.