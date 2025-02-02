Sunday PM Forecast: Feeling more like spring; morning fog a possibility

Mother Nature is lacking variety this week. Spring-like temperatures will remain in place. Fog will also be a possibility for many morning drives, followed by partial clearing.

Tonight & Tomorrow: There will be no weather concerns on Sunday evening; however, fog development will be a possibility overnight. Clear skies and light winds will contribute to this potential by allowing temperatures to cool to the dew point temperature at a fast rate - which is required for fog formation. Fog might be dense in spots, so be extra attentive during the morning drive. If fog is encountered, remember to use low-beam headlights and leave extra following distance between cars in front. Wherever low clouds or fog do decide to form, it should break up by mid-morning. That leaves the area with a mixture of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Temperatures will also be on the increase. Expect a wake-up temperature in the low to mid-50s, with a high in the upper-70s by afternoon.

Up Next: For the rest of the week, the weather almost seems to be playing on repeat. The Capital Area is entering a cycle of nighttime fog changes with partial clearing during the day. Morning clouds might be more stubborn on some days than others, and that would hold temperatures back when it does occur. That said, the overall pattern looks warm. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s for most of the week with lows in the 60s. Record highs might even be challenged on a few occasions.

Outside of a few sprinkles, rain will be a hard find. There are some indications that some shallow showers might get going on Wednesday, but that doesn't appear to be a widespread issue. It will take some time to break this pattern; that likely won't happen until next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.