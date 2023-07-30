Sunday PM Forecast: Excessive Heat Warning in effect to start new week

Dangerous heat is expected all week long just continuing the brutally hot summer of 2023. Many records will fall over the next seven days. The record for consecutive days at or above 100 degrees is 7 set back in September of 2000. The record for most 100 degree days in a single year is also 7 from 2000 and 2011. After reaching the mark on Sunday, at least 4 straight days in the 100s are anticipated this week.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* is in effect from 10am - 7pm Monday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight will be mostly clear and calm withy low temperatures struggling to dip below 80 degrees. Early sunshine will amp high temperatures up into the upper 90s and lower 100s. As humidity has increased since last week, feels-like temperatures will be an issue with a heat index topping out between 110 - 115 degrees. There is an outside shot for a cooling shower or thunderstorm.

Up Next: Dangerous heat on repeat is the name of the game for this workweek. This could be the hottest week of the summer. Every afternoon, highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees. Some spots could have 5 consecutive days with reaching the 100s. Even if not, highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s and high humidity will causes afternoon feels like temperatures above 110 degrees. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the 80s. As the week goes on rain chances stay slim. Each day, about 10 to 20 percent of the area will find a cool down shower.

The Tropics: Shower and thunderstorm activity has become a little more concentrated in association with an area of low pressure located about 700 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Environmental conditions are forecast to be marginally favorable for gradual development of this system over the next few days, and there is a seventy percent chance that a tropical depression will form during the early part of this week. The system is expected to move northwestward at about 15 mph during the next day or so, and then turn northward over the central subtropical Atlantic by late Monday or Tuesday.

Shower and thunderstorm activity is showing some signs of organization in association with a trough of low pressure located about 100 miles southeast of Morehead City, North Carolina. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for some additional development over the next day or so as the system gradually accelerates east-northeastward into the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. Afterwards, this system is likely to merge with a frontal boundary.

--Josh

