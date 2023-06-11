Sunday PM Forecast: Evening Remains Dry, More Storms Monday

Skies will remain rain-free for the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours

Tonight & Tomorrow: Skies remain clear and the Super Regional baseball game should not experience any weather delays this evening. Temperatures will remain in the 90s and the heat index will be in the triple digits until the sun finally sets this evening. Overnight expect a few passing clouds, but skies will continue to be dry as low temperatures settle into the middle to lower 70s. Monday begins a return for rain chances at around 50% areal coverage that will mostly be occurring in the middle to late afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area in a marginal to slight risk category for severe thunderstorms that will include the possibly of threats such as heavy rain, dangerous lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Up Next: The rain chances will begin to fade by Tuesday next few days as searing temperatures begin to rise. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s for the extended work week. Humidity will be building too, evidenced by lows in the mid to upper 70s. With that, we will have feels-like temperatures well into the 100s each afternoon during the workweek. Rain chances will continue to decrease to less than 10% each day.





The Tropics: The Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

--Keller

