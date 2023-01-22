Sunday PM Forecast: Clear skies and cooler temperatures tonight

Enjoy the dry time because rain will be back by the middle of the workweek.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a gloomy start to the day the afternoon has cleared up. Temperatures will cool into the upper-30s tonight. Monday will be our last dry and sunny day in the forecast. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will peak in the upper- 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine for the start of your week, but the pattern will quickly change heading into Tuesday.

Up Next: Starting early Tuesday winds will shift out of the southeast pumping more moisture ahead of the main line of showers and storms we are expecting to move through the Capital Area late Tuesday afternoon. With this system, we are expecting there to be windy conditions and heavy rain but there is also the possibility of severe weather. Most of the WBRZ viewing area is under a level 2/5 slight risk with the main threats being for gusty winds and the potential for a spin-up tornado. Be sure you are staying connected to the Storm Station for the latest updates on our next chance for severe weather. The front will be quick moving and by lunchtime on Wednesday we will be in the clear. The end of your workweek will have calm weather with daytime highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunshine. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.