Sunday PM Forecast: Bright skies and mild temperatures this St. Patrick's Day

A quieter weather pattern is settling into the Capital Area. Even with a midweek cold front, no major weather impacts are expected through the workweek.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Temperatures will fall fast during the evening under a clear sky. Morning lows will be on the chilly side, in the low-40s across the Capital Region. The Sunday breeze will calm overnight and remain that way into St. Patrick's Day. The afternoon will be gorgeous with full sunshine and a high in the mid-70s. The mid-March sun might burn skin if outside for extended periods, so be sure to wear sunscreen.

Up Next: Monday's weather almost copies over into Tuesday, just tack on a few more degrees and add a few high clouds. High temperatures might even touch 80° on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. This front will be moisture-starved, limiting rain chances for the most part. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out, but the added cloud cover will be more noticeable. Cooler weather will follow the frontal passage. Even so, temperatures will still be seasonable on Thursday. A temperature rebound is expected into the weekend. Highs will return to the 80s along with a few pesky rain chances.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

