Sunday Journal: Looking back on the 2016 police ambush that left four officers dead

Sunday, July 20 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This year marks nine years since six law enforcement officers were ambushed and four of them were killed at a car wash. 

On Sunday Journal, JP shared his conversations with some of the family and friends of the victims of the attack as they honored their memory on this anniversary. 

