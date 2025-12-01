58°
Sunday Journal: Denham Springs' Christmas in the Village
DENHAM SPRINGS — This week on Sunday Journal, it's time for Christmas in the Village!
Take a trip to Denham Springs with John Pastorek and Mayor Gerard Landry for a look at the month-long Christmas celebration.
Landry also takes JP on a trip around the historic Old City Hall that comes alive during the holidays.
