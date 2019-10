Sunday Journal: A walk/run to remember

This week on Sunday Journal, it's time to walk and run to remember.

It's a special event where thousands will walk and run to remember those affected by Alzheimer's Disease.

We visit with Barbara Auten of Alzheimer's Services and see how this event is making a big difference in the fight against Alzheimer's.

And we'll show you how you can join in the fight- there's still time to register.