Sunday Journal: 2025 Principal of the Year
BATON ROUGE - This week on Sunday Journal, WBRZ's John Pastorek sat down with the 2025 Louisiana Principal of the Year: Iberville Parish's Dr. Amanda Austin.
Austin leads the MSA Academy in St. Gabriel. She was selected for the title at a ceremony in late July.
