Sunday Journal: 1.6 Inside the investigation

Nearly 100 days since the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, this episode of Sunday Journal brings audiences in on an interview with U.S. Army Lieutenant General Russel Honore, the leader of a task force responsible for shedding light on what happened during the attack.

During the interview, General Honore describes information obtained during his task force's in depth analysis of the incident.

The retired Lieutenant General is widely known for serving as the commander of a vast military relief effort following Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and for his role as commander of the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea.