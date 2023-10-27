Sunday AM Forecast: Wildfire threat today even though there are clouds

Although we will not see that much sun today because of the clouds, the current drought conditions and low relative humidity will cause fire weather conditions. Any fires that start will spread quickly.

Today & Tonight: Clouds will stick around throughout the entire day. We will start the day with overcast skies and end the day with some slight clearing to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will max out around 87 degrees but humidity will not be that high. Low relative humidity and drought conditions will lead to increased fire danger. If the burn ban in your parish has been lifted, still be extremely careful about burning. Tonight, we will bottom out around 65 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Clouds will stick around throughout the morning on Monday but should start to clear out by the afternoon. This will give way to highs in the upper 80's and that will be the story for the rest of the week. Our next potential shot for rain is Thursday and Friday. This weather system looks to miss us currently and that is why rain chances are held at 10%.

The Tropics: Tammy is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds. It is currently moving away from the Lesser Antilles islands. The long term forecast is very uncertain with this system. It is still nothing we need to worry about right now.

Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in association with a low pressure system located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form before the system moves inland over Nicaragua by early Tuesday. Regardless of development, this system could produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next couple of days.

