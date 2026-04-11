Saturday PM Forecast: Temperatures climb as skies stay mainly dry

Temperatures will continue to tick upwards throughout the coming week as skies stay for the most part rain free. Some could even hit the 90 degree mark by the end of the week!

Tonight & Tomorrow: Quiet weather conditions will continue into the overnight hours, with lows near 60 degrees. Closer to daybreak, a few areas of patchy fog will be possible. The weather will be very similar to Saturday for the 2nd half of the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid-80s, rain is not expected, but there will be a bit more cloud cover. Winds will begin to turn from a easterly direction, to a southerly direction. As this happens, it will be a bit breezy a times, with winds gusting around 20 mph.

Up Next: The previously mentioned southerly winds will help to usher in a bit more moisture next week. This will make the air feel muggy at times, although humidity levels will stay below summer standards. The slight uptick in moisture will also allow a few showers to pop each and every afternoon. Coverage is set at 10% all week long, so the vast majority will stay dry. The biggest weather story will honestly be temperatures. It is possible we record our first 90 degree high of the year before the week is over!

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– Balin

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