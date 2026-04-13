Man who allegedly killed BRPD sergeant asks to represent himself in court

BATON ROUGE - A man who was arrested for allegedly killing a Baton Rouge Police sergeant is attempting to represent himself in court.

In a hearing Monday, Gad Black said he wished to represent himself. Black was arrested after allegedly hitting BRPD Sgt. Caleb Eisworth with his vehicle on June 16, 2025. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office documents said the attack was targeted, and Black had a "deep-rooted hatred for law enforcement personnel." Sgt. Eisworth died in August, and Black's charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Black has been in the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail since his arrest. Judge Nicole Robinson ordered that he be held without bond and ordered a sanity commission, which in December found him competent to assist his counsel.

Black's request to represent himself happened during a hearing to discuss whether or not an interrogation that happened when he was taken into custody could be used in court. Public defenders for Black filed a motion to suppress an interrogation where Black allegedly said, "I need a lawyer present. I don't really need to talk about no case," but law enforcement continued to question him. According to court minutes, the state agreed not to use the interrogation as evidence in the trial.

Whether or not Black can represent himself has not been decided and will be discussed again on May 21.