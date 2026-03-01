Sunday AM forecast: Warm weather continues. Watching for rain late in the week.

The spring preview is shifting into high gear as unseasonably warm temperatures continue. While a few areas of patchy fog could impact the Sunday morning time frame, afternoon highs will soar well above average, setting the stage for a prolonged stretch of early-season warmth.

Today and tonight: Expect any lingering fog to burn off by mid-morning, leaving the area with mostly sunny skies and light winds. Some high cloudiness is expected, but it'll still be bright. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s.





Tonight, light winds and lingering moisture will likely lead to the development of patchy fog once again, particularly around the lakes and across the river parishes. Overnight lows will be cool, dropping into the lower 50s.

Up Next: The warming trend intensifies as we head into the new workweek. High pressure shifting into the Atlantic will trigger a stronger southerly flow by Tuesday, pumping in more humidity and pushing afternoon highs into the mid-80s.

Rain chances remain low through the first half of the week, but we are monitoring a stalled frontal boundary near the ArkLaTex region. This could bring isolated to scattered showers and a few thunderstorms back to our area by Thursday and Friday, though significant drought relief is currently not expected. Expect better chances for much-needed rain this coming weekend and heading into the following week.

What to look out for: Motorists should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility early mornings due to patchy, locally dense fog. As we move into the new week, the primary story will be the warmth, with temperatures feeling more like May than March. While rain chances return late in the week, overall totals look to remain low.

LSU Sports: Tiger fans will enjoy fantastic conditions at Alex Box Stadium as LSU hosts Dartmouth at 12:30 pm. While the weather is great for play, the high UV index and warm sun mean fans should stay hydrated and use plenty of sunscreen for those long afternoon innings. Monday evening's game will be a bit muggy, but still warm. GEAUX TIGERS!

