Sunday AM forecast: Warm afternoons and not much rain in sight

Same story, different day — warm afternoons, quiet weather, and not much rain in sight.

Today and Tonight: Sunshine and dry conditions will stick around. Highs will climb into the low 90s, running slightly warmer than average, but humidity remains manageable. Tonight, mostly clear skies will allow temps to fall into the upper 60s north, with low to mid-70s closer to the coast.

Up Next: This quiet stretch continues through the week. High pressure keeps rain chances near zero, and afternoons are toasty in the low 90s. By late week, a weak trough will pass to our north, but it won’t bring much change here. Expect plenty of sun, warm afternoons, and comfortable nights in the 60s and 70s right through Friday.

The Tropics: A tropical wave is producing a broad area of showers and storms over the far eastern Atlantic. Development is not expected in the short term due to dry, stable air, but a tropical depression could form this week as the system moves west-northwest. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing over the next 7 days.

