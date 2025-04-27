Sunday AM Forecast: Very warm and mainly dry pattern through Wednesday

The story through Wednesday of next week will be near-record temperatures, mainly dry conditions, and some pockets of fog in the early morning hours. This pattern will change with our next storm system at the end of the week.

Today & Tonight: After a muggy start, temperatures will rise to near 90 degrees by the afternoon. If we hit this mark, it will be the first time this year this is achieved. Also, the record high for the day is 90 degrees set back in 1963. Other than the heat, expect mostly sunny conditions with only a few stray showers. Sunburns will occur very quickly today, so keep the sunscreen close by! Overnight, lows will be near 66 degrees, with areas of fog possible late.

Up Next: More of the same is expected early next week. New records could be set for the high temperature through Tuesday. Change will begin to occur mid-week, as more clouds enter the area. This will eventually turn into showers and storms by the end of the week, as a weak front enters the area. As of now, no significant temperature drop will occur, but we could see a bit lower humidity next weekend.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.8 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 14.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flood stage has been reached, with a crest at 42.5 feet expected on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 12.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Moderate flooding will begin shortly. Moderate flooding with a crest of 31.2 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 11.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.8 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet will be reached by Saturday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on May 3. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

