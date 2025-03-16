Sunday AM Forecast: Sunny, quiet conditions return for Wearin' of the Green parade

After a stormy start to the weekend, skies quickly cleared Saturday evening and sunshine will stick around for many days to come.

Today & Tonight: With clear skies overnight, temperatures fell into the 50s early Sunday morning. Sunshine will quickly warm the air, helping get highs in the low 70s this afternoon during the 40th Wearin’ of the Green Parade and St. Patrick’s Day festivities. A steady 15-20 mph breeze may make it feel even cooler. If you're heading to the parade, you may want to bring a light jacket and don't forget your sunglasses! Tonight, temperatures will cool near 43 degrees, making for a chilly Monday morning in the Capital Region.

Up Next: Spring weather will dominate again this workweek. Look for chilly mornings in the 40s and 50s and afternoons in the 70s. We may even touch 80 degrees again in the Capital Area on Wednesday before a cold front brings slightly cooler air for the end of the week. Besides a stray shower Wednesday, rain chances remain very slim this week.

– Emma Kate C.

