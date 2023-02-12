49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday AM Forecast: Plenty of sunshine for the last half of the weekend

1 hour 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, February 12 2023 Feb 12, 2023 February 12, 2023 7:54 AM February 12, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

The perfect way to end the weekend: plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Today & Tonight: The last half of your weekend will be pleasant. Starting off the morning chilly with temperatures dipping into the upper-30s across the area. The mostly sunny skies will stick around into the afternoon and daytime highs will get into the low-60s. There is a light breeze out of the northwest that will continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s for the start of your workweek.

Up Next: Enjoy the dry time because you will not see very much of it this week. Monday will be a near repeat of today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures gradually warming into the upper-60s as our next two frontal systems approach the area. No rain in the forecast for Monday and cloud cover does not start to move into the area until Tuesday. Tuesday, the first cold front will bring widespread rain to the Capital Area during the afternoon. Showers and storms are possible with this system, but currently the severe weather threat remains low. Wednesday, showers from the first system will linger for part of the day as our next cold front approaches the area into Thursday. Thursday we are watching as this next system will be moving into a more favorable environment for severe weather. The cold front will move through during the day on Thursday into the evening hours. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

