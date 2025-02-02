Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: More spring-like weather to conclude weekend, patchy fog possible tonight
Up Next: Temperatures will warm even more this upcoming week. Expect highs around 80 degrees each and every day, with lows rising into the 60s. This is not normal for early February temperatures. Even through next weekend, there are no signs of any significant cooldown. Available moisture in the atmosphere will rise on Monday, and stay high all week long. This will create more clouds in the sky, slight rain chances, and the potential for fog most mornings. We will lack any sort of strong lifting mechanisms, so rain chances will stay low, but non-zero. The most favored day for some spotty to isolated showers will be Wednesday.
