Sunday AM Forecast: More spring-like weather to conclude weekend, patchy fog possible tonight

It might be February, but it will feel a lot like April through next weekend! Not only will it be warm, but we will also see the possibility for some fog in the early morning hours.

Today & Tonight: Many woke up to chilly temperatures in the 40s this morning. Sunny skies will cause temperatures to rise into the mid 70s by the afternoon and evening. An average early February high is 64 degrees, so that means that we will be 11 degrees above average! In the overnight hours, lows will be a bit higher, in the lower 50s. We will also have the possibility of some patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Up Next: Temperatures will warm even more this upcoming week. Expect highs around 80 degrees each and every day, with lows rising into the 60s. This is not normal for early February temperatures. Even through next weekend, there are no signs of any significant cooldown. Available moisture in the atmosphere will rise on Monday, and stay high all week long. This will create more clouds in the sky, slight rain chances, and the potential for fog most mornings. We will lack any sort of strong lifting mechanisms, so rain chances will stay low, but non-zero. The most favored day for some spotty to isolated showers will be Wednesday.

