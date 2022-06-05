Sunday AM Forecast: More people will see showers this afternoon, Tropics Update

Waking up to some clouds this morning, plenty of dry time before the showers.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Sunday morning waking up to temperatures in the low 70s with plenty of dry time during the day. Daytime highs will get into the low 90s. More people have a chance of catching an afternoon shower. Showers will be very quick in and out of our area. Overnight temperatures start to cool off and we begin to see a drier pattern in our forecast.

Up Next: Monday starts our drying trend. A couple of dry days are in our forecast for next week. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s by the end of the week. The moisture will be around but we will be seeing mostly sunny skies. Heat index will be something to watch, feels like temperatures will be in the high 90s throughout the week. Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s. Rain does not come back into the forecast until Thursday. Even the rainy days will not be total washouts.

In the Tropics:

Tropical Storm Alex has formed. For more information click HERE.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.