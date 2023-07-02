91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday AM Forecast: More heat today, showers return on Monday

3 hours 11 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, July 02 2023 Jul 2, 2023 July 02, 2023 8:14 AM July 02, 2023 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Heat on repeat before rinse and repeat sets in.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from 11am until 8pm tonight. Heat continues in the forecast today. Waking up in the low-80s and muggy this morning. Daytime highs will climb back into the upper-90s. Feels like temperatures will be above 107° at times. More clouds will build in this afternoon, and one or two spotty showers will be possible. Most people will stay completely dry. The much needed changes in the forecast start today.

Up Next: With rain returning back into the forecast, the heat on repeat pattern will begin to break up. Monday morning muggies are back. By Monday afternoon temperatures will still be hot, but depending on when and where showers set up, some of us will get a much needed break from the upper-90° heat. Isolated showers will pop-up right on schedule during the peak times of daytime heating. This same trend is set to continue into the rest of the workweek. The heat on repeat pattern takes a step back and the rinse and repeat pattern sets in. By the middle of the workweek, daytime highs will be right around average in the low-90s with sneaky PM showers every afternoon. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

