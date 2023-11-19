Sunday AM Forecast: Mild weather today, stormy weather tomorrow

Today is going to be a great day for any outdoor plans or activities. That will not be the case tomorrow evening as our next storm system will roll through.

Today & Tonight: Today is looking to be a pleasant day weather wise. Highs will top out around 73 degrees under mostly clear skies. Cloud cover will start to increase in the late evening. These clouds will continue to build in the overnight hours which will limit our low to around 58 degrees.

Up Next: Our next storm system is set to impact us later in the day on Monday. A warm front will pass earlier in the day. Some showers will be possible with this front but most will stay dry throughout the afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm activity will start to increase in the late evening and after dark. This will be in advance of a strong cold front that will pass Monday night. Some storms along this front could be strong to severe with all severe hazards possible.

There is still some uncertainty with this next storm system. The biggest question is where the greatest severe threat will set up. New information will be coming in tonight and tomorrow morning so make sure to keep up to date with the Storm Station to see if confidence has increased. We should have a much better idea how things will pan out by tonight and tomorrow morning.

After the front, temperatures will cool drastically. This sets us up for a much chillier Thanksgiving holiday. Although it will be colder, there is a slight chance for some showers on Thanksgiving day.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

