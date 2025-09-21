Sunday AM forecast: Isolated storms Sunday. Rain chances build this week

High pressure is still in control today, but it is weakening rapidly. Afternoon highs will run above average once again, and there’s a better chance for a few pop-up showers or storms later in the day. Overall, it’s another summer-like day to wrap up the weekend.

Today and Tonight: Expect plenty of sunshine through the morning with temperatures quickly climbing into the 90s. By late afternoon, a weak upper disturbance could be just enough to spark a few isolated showers or storms. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Tonight, skies will clear out and lows will fall into the upper 60s north and low to mid 70s closer to the coast.

Up Next: As we move into the new workweek, southerly winds will return and bring back more humidity. That will lead to gradually higher chances for showers and storms. By the second half of the week, a stronger trough is expected to push into the region. This should bring a front, and even better chances for rain and storms. Until then, look for highs in the low to mid 90s with warm, muggy nights in the 70s.

The Tropics: Gabrielle is nearing hurricane strength this morning, and should be a hurricane later today. The storm will curve north and northeast over the open Atlantic, with the latest track keeping it east of Bermuda. Even so, swells generated by Gabrielle will reach Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast, creating dangerous surf and rip currents. The next update will be at 10am.

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized showers and storms. Development is not expected in the short term, but conditions could become more favorable by mid to late week.

– Dave

