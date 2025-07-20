Sunday AM Forecast: Heat alerts are back, eyeing end of week soaking

The National Weather Service has issued a *Heat Advisory* for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 7pm. Heat index values may approach 112 degrees in some locations. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Today & Tonight: Not much storm activity is expected today as high pressure gets more centered on the area. This will allow the heat to take center stage. Expect highs rising close to the mid 90s, with feels-like values near 108 degrees. Any location that does see a cooldown shower or storm will be lucky, because coverage will remain spotty in nature. Lows will near 75 degrees overnight under mostly clear skies.

Up Next: High pressure will move almost directly overhead Monday and Tuesday, keeping storm chances very low and pushing temperatures even higher. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s, with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees—heat alerts are likely.

By midweek, a tropical disturbance looks to shake up the pattern once again, much like what we experienced at the end of this past week. Clouds will start to build on Wednesday, with a slight uptick in storm chances. Rain and storm coverage will peak Thursday as the system makes its closest approach. Moisture left behind will keep daily storm chances in play through at least the start of the weekend. Details are still coming into focus, so be sure to stay updated.

The Tropics: A tropical wave located about 1000 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward around 10 mph. By the middle of the week, environmental conditions are forecast to become unfavorable for further development.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.