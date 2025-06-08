Sunday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory including much of the area, storms next in line

A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday from Baton Rouge to New Orleans — the first of the year. Expect feels-like temperatures to sit in the 100-105° range for several hours during the afternoon, possibly reaching 110° in some neighborhoods. Drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing, and take breaks during the hottest parts of the day.

Today & Tonight: Heat will once again take center stage on Sunday as highs soar into the lower and middle 90s along with plenty of humidity. Some heat relief will be possible in the form of rain as a cold front stalls to the north. Though never making it here, its proximity will send moisture into the area, sparking isolated storms in the process. These storms would be focused primarily during the afternoon and near/north of I-10. One or two could be strong, capable of producing gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky if planning on attending Game 2 of the NCAA Super Regional.

A few storms will linger into the evening before fizzling out by midnight. The overnight stretch will be warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Leading up to daybreak, another disturbance could pop some early t-showers.

Up Next: Despite the possibility of a few early morning showers on Monday, the time of day isn’t most favorable for storms. There will be lots of dry time, allowing time for the atmosphere to recharge. By afternoon, there should be enough storm fuel to spark a round of scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe, especially north of I-10. Damaging straight-line winds and small hail are the main concerns, but in reality, these would occur on a sporadic basis. There will be another good shot at rain on Tuesday, with rain chances jumping even higher. For that matter, rain chances remain elevated through the rest of the week. All told, many will pick up around an inch or so of rainfall. And outside of rain, the heat and steam remain. Even on the “cooler” days, high humidity will still make it feel sticky.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.