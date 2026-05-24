Sunday AM forecast: Flood Watch Extended through Monday

Another round of scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms is expected Sunday as a very wet weather pattern remains locked in across south Louisiana. Some storms will once again be capable of producing torrential rainfall, localized flooding, and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening hours. The Flood Watch has been extended into Monday.

Today and tonight: Sunday will start warm and humid with temperatures climbing to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage through the day, especially during peak heating hours. The atmosphere remains extremely moisture-rich, allowing any stronger storm to quickly produce very heavy rainfall.





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Rainfall rates between 2 and 4 inches per hour will be possible in the strongest storms. Slow-moving or backbuilding storms may repeatedly impact the same locations, increasing the threat for localized flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Gusty winds will also be possible in a few of the stronger storms. Rain chances will continue overnight with muggy conditions holding lows in the lower 70s.

Up Next: The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through much of next week as a slow-moving upper-level trough gradually shifts into the Gulf South. Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms remain likely through at least Friday, with additional heavy rainfall possible each afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days are expected to range from 4 to 7 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible where storms repeatedly develop. While widespread flooding is not expected at this time, localized flooding concerns will continue each day.

What to look out for: Localized flooding remains the primary concern as repeated rounds of heavy rain continue through the upcoming week. Any stronger storm could quickly overwhelm drainage systems with rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour. A few isolated strong storms may also produce gusty winds.

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– Dave

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