Sunday AM Forecast: Dry the next couple of days before moisture returns by the middle of the week

Dry air will stay in the area the next couple of days which will keep humidity and rain chances low. Moisture is set to return by the middle of the week which will increase humidity and rain chances.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a very similar day to yesterday in terms of rain chances and humidity. Clouds will be very hard to come by and highs will be in the lower 90's. Just like yesterday, rain chances are basically zero as dry air has fully overtaken the region. This also means humidity will be extremely low. Tonight, we will drop down into the lower 70's and some neighborhoods could even reach the upper 60's.

Up Next: Monday will be another dry day with highs topping out in the mid 90's. Tuesday starts the return of the humidity. It will not be extreme yet, but it will be the first day it will start to feel slightly muggy. There is also the outside shot at a shower or two. Rain chances will start to really ramp up Wednesday through Friday as moisture surges into the area. Rain coverage is held at 20% right now but that could need to be increased, especially on Friday. After that, there are early indications of dry air once again overtaking our area.

The Tropics: Hurricane Lee with maximum winds around 105 mph, is now a Category 2 storm. It is starting to slow down and it is moving WNW at 9 mph. It is expected to slowly turn north by Wednesday, so threat to Gulf of Mexico is extremely low. Residents in Bermuda and on the east coast need to continue to monitor this system.

Tropical Storm Margot is a 50 mph tropical storm. It is forecast to become a hurricane, but it will stay out in the open Atlantic.

