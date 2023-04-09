Sunday AM Forecast: Cloudy but dry for Easter, rain is back mid-week

Happy Easter! It will be cloudy for most of the day, but we will stay dry.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Your Easter Sunday is looking cloudy but dry. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the morning with some sun peeking through this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low 70s at the warmest and we will spend most of the day in the 60s. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 50s.

Up Next: Monday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low 70s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. You may be able to give your AC a break for a few nights. Tuesday we will see more cloud cover fill in and spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s. On Tuesday evening shower activity will pick up along the coast and some of the showers will make their way into the Baton Rouge area. Overnight, the showers will continue to fill in and that will lead us to a very rainy Wednesday. Showers will be on and off all day with temperatures capped in the low 70s. These same showers will last into the overnight hours and the first half of the day on Thursday. Overall rainfall totals are expected to be 1-2inches with isolated higher amounts. Areas further south will see higher rainfall totals. Friday is trending dry with temperatures rebounding into the low 80s. Rain will be back in the forecast for Saturday of next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!