Sunday AM Forecast: Clouds Blanket The Skies - Rain Not Likely

Today and Tonight: Clouds are currently blanketing the area and skies are completely overcast as a large cloud deck from the west has moved in this morning. Some of these clouds have a history of producing rain, but the air at the surface is very dry allowing the precipitation to evaporate before reaching the ground. This could be the likely scenario for much of the day, but as the atmosphere moistens this afternoon, some raindrops could definitely reach the ground, but no washouts are going to happen today. The rain chances today stand around ten percent given the ever increasing moisture content of the atmosphere, so a few raindrops could be expected later in the afternoon. Highs will settle in the middle 70s this afternoon making for a comfortable feeling day. The clouds will break up a bit in the overnight hours, but no rain is expected. Low temperatures will fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Up Next: Monday calls for partly sunny conditions with a slight chance for a passing shower, but expect much of the day to remain dry. An unsettled weather pattern is shaping for the middle of next week. Though no washouts are predicted as of now, scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the board Tuesday night through Thursday. With extra clouds and times of rain, high temperatures will be a touch below average in the upper 70s and lows will be above average in the 60.

