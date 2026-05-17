Sunday AM forecast: Afternoon storms return. Summer weather lingers this week

Humidity returns Sunday as storm chances increase around Baton Rouge. A few afternoon storms near the Capital Region could become locally strong.

Today and tonight: Sunday will feel much more humid across Baton Rouge and surrounding communities as deep Gulf moisture pushes back into south Louisiana. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with plenty of clouds bubbling up through the day.





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Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, mainly near Baton Rouge, the River Parishes, southwest Mississippi, and perhaps the Atchafalaya Basin. While many locations may stay dry for several hours, any storm that forms could quickly become strong with gusty winds and torrential downpours. Storms will move very slowly, which could allow for brief street flooding in poor drainage areas. Storms should fade after sunset, although warm and muggy conditions will continue overnight.

Up Next: Monday may bring another round of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The same setup that develops today could once again support isolated storms, although coverage may be a bit less.

Rain chances become even more widespread later this week as several upper-level disturbances move through the Gulf South. Daily afternoon storm chances are expected through much of the upcoming week, with highs generally staying in the lower to middle 80s.

What to look out for: The greatest concern Sunday afternoon will be slow-moving thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall in a short amount of time. Baton Rouge and nearby communities could see isolated street flooding where storms become nearly stationary along sea breeze and outflow boundaries. A few stronger storms may also produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Remember, "When thunder roars, go indoors!"

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– Dave

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