Summer starts this evening, and temperatures are normal

Summer officially starts today at 5:34 p.m. and our temperatures are much more "typical" of a first week of summer in Louisiana. Expect more showers today, but more isolated than this weekend. It will be more "hit-or-miss" as not everyone will see some rain. Expect some light showers as early as this morning, and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon. They'll be mainly along the coast, but we'll see a few inland near Baton Rouge. Temperatures will likely stay out of the 90's today, but we'll still be warm. Where it's not raining, expect partly cloudy skies. Overnight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 90's.

For the rest of the week, don't expect anymore rain. While Louisiana summers can't always rule out a fluke afternoon storm, today will bring the best chances for a shower. The steam will slowly climb into the weekend and we'll see a slightly better chance for a shower then. It will be warm with mid 90s and mid 70's in the forecast.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Danielle has formed, just in time for landfall. It won't be affecting the United States, but will be making landfall as early as this evening near Veracruz, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds will likely not reach above 40mph.

Facebook: Meteorlogist Robert Gauthreaux

Twitter: @RG3wbrz

En Español: Meteorólogo Roberto Gauthreaux III

In American Sign Language: Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux III - ASL

~RGIII