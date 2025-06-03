Summer is in full swing; here's how to stay safe amid high temperatures

BATON ROUGE - School is out and Memorial Day has passed, which means summer is in full swing.

The summer months mean high temperatures and fun times out on the water, but these can also come with dangers such as heat exhaustion and drowning.

Dr. Burnell from Acadian Ambulance spoke on 2une In Tuesday morning to give safety tips so you can stay safe and gave fun this summer.