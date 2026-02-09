Sullivan road construction project pushed back to May

CENTRAL- A long-running construction project on Sullivan Road will take at least another month to finish, renewing frustration for drivers who use the corridor daily.

What was expected to be completed in April has now been pushed to May, Central Mayor Wade Evans confirmed this week.

Evans said the delay stems from outstanding requests for information between the contractor and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

“It’s been pushed back about a month because the contractors had some requests for information, and it’s taking some time for DOTD to get the answers to them,” Evans said.

The project began in 2010 and has stretched on for more than a decade to complete just a half-mile of roadway. A timeline that has tested the patience of many in the growing community.

Central resident Amos Chassaing knows that frustration firsthand. Chassaing has lived in Central for 10 years and regularly travels on Sullivan Road, including several weekly lunch trips with his brother.

“We want progress, we want growth, we wanna see things get better for everybody,” Chassaing said. “As far as I can remember, there’s been construction through the Sullivan corridor. It’s been really tough to stay positive about the upcoming progress when it’s been such a disappointment.”

Despite the setbacks, Mayor Evans said visible progress is being made along the corridor.

“We’ve got one lane done, we’ve got sidewalks done on that side. We’re working on the other side now,” Evans said. “We’ve already diverted traffic into a new pattern. We’ve got some intersection improvements that need to be made still, and they’re doing drainage work at Hooper and Sullivan on the redesign.”

Evans acknowledged the community’s frustration, saying prolonged construction is difficult under any circumstances.

“Construction is difficult in the best of times, so when you have a project that’s had such delays and issues, we understand their frustration,” he said.

Chassaing said he believes the finished project will ultimately improve traffic, especially during the afternoon rush, but for now, the delays remain a daily headache.

“I think it’s going to help so much with the afternoon traffic, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Chassaing said. “But in the meantime, it’s definitely a pain point.”

City officials expect work to continue steadily over the next several weeks as crews finish remaining roadway, drainage, and intersection improvements.