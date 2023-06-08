'Suitcase bandits' caught on camera using luggage to shoplift from Hammond Dollar General

HAMMOND - Deputies say a pair of shoplifters crammed items into a suitcase before strolling out of a dollar store with the stolen merchandise.

Video shared by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shows the two women entering the Dollar General on Morris Road around 11:44 a.m. with a wheeled purple suitcase and a small pink duffel bag. The pair is seen here walking out of view, where they load the bags with merchandise from the shelves.

The two women left the store as customers alerted an employee, leading to an argument between the employee and the thieves before they fled.

The sheriff's office described one of the shoplifters as wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, while the other was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can contact the department at 985-902-2043 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-554-5245.