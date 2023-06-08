86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Suitcase bandits' caught on camera using luggage to shoplift from Hammond Dollar General

1 hour 27 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, June 08 2023 Jun 8, 2023 June 08, 2023 4:13 PM June 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - Deputies say a pair of shoplifters crammed items into a suitcase before strolling out of a dollar store with the stolen merchandise.

Video shared by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office shows the two women entering the Dollar General on Morris Road around 11:44 a.m. with a wheeled purple suitcase and a small pink duffel bag. The pair is seen here walking out of view, where they load the bags with merchandise from the shelves.

The two women left the store as customers alerted an employee, leading to an argument between the employee and the thieves before they fled.

The sheriff's office described one of the shoplifters as wearing a white shirt and blue shorts, while the other was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Trending News

Anyone with information can contact the department at 985-902-2043 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-554-5245. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days