Students 'Thrive' by participating in Louisiana Marathon

By: Chris Price

BATON ROUGE - With Louisiana Marathon weekend underway, there are plenty of charitable causes to help lots of different groups enjoy the thrill of the race. 

And it's not just adults. 

Through the Sponsor a Kid program, runners had the option to donate the running fee for kids to run in the Kids Marathon or 5k, and the students at THRIVE have taken advantage. 

THRIVE is a boarding school located in Baton Rouge: the students are there to improve their lives, and the teachers and program directors are there to help them achieve as much as possible.

Sports 2's Chris Price tells the story of how the Louisiana Marathon partnered with several sponsors and organizations to give the students at THRIVE a chance to race this weekend.  

