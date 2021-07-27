Students encouraged to apply for Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - The deadline is fast approaching for any young entrepreneurs who want to be part of this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge.

Applications are due by Friday, August 20 for students in grades 8-12 who want to start up their own business. Selected students will meet with instructors from Louisiana State University's College of Business, mentors, and guest speakers every Wednesday evening.

The Academy will also help students file their businesses with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office once they are ready to launch. They will then present their startups to a panel of investors for a chance to obtain seed funding.

"YEA BR offers students a unique opportunity to discover and delve into the world of business while still in high school," said Deborah Sternberg, Chair of YEA. "We encourage creative and committed students eager to launch a startup to apply."

The program runs from September to April and is open to students in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana Parishes. Need-based scholarships are available and participating students will be eligible for LSU credit if they enroll at the university within four years.