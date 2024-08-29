Students briefly evacuate from high school after reported gas leak; officials give all-clear

ST. GEORGE - Students at St. Michael the Archangel High School were briefly evacuated after a reported gas leak at a construction site on campus.

The St. George Fire Department said the campus was already self-evacuated when they were called to campus on reports of a gas leak at a nearby construction site.

Gas was quickly shut off to the area and the leak was put under control. Entergy worked to address the leak and the SGFD gave the all-clear for students and faculty to return to campus.

No evacuations were necessary and the school self-evacuated out of an abundance of caution.