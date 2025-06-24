Students at Southern University can now major in digital media arts

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies will offer a brand new bachelor's degree in digital media arts starting this fall.

Students studying digital media arts will learn "the creative and technical skills needed to thrive in today's dynamic digital media industry," the school said in a news release Tuesday.

The degree path will offer five areas of concentration:

- Digital screen arts production

- Digital performance fusion

- Visual arts and motion graphics

- Digital sports production

- Recording arts

Classes include Digital Storytelling, Digital Video Editing and Recording Techniques.

"This new program presents an exciting opportunity for students to cultivate their creative and technical abilities within a cutting-edge field," said Darrell Roberson, co-director of digital media arts. "We are confident that our graduates will be well-equipped to make significant contributions to the expanding digital media landscape."

The new major will be a joint effort by the school's College of Humanities and Interdisciplinary Studies under the Department of Visual and Performing Arts and the Department of Mass Communication.

Students wishing to enroll in the program must meet with their academic advisor first.