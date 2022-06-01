Student's grandmother killed, two others wounded after shooting outside high school graduation in New Orleans

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - A grandmother of a high school student was killed and two other people were wounded when gunfire broke out after a graduation ceremony Tuesday morning, eyewitnesses and authorities said.

The shooting was reported around noon on the campus of Xavier University, where Morris Jeff High School held its graduation.

New Orleans Police Department Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said the gunfire was the result of an argument between two women in the parking lot of the university’s convocation center.

"This did not have to happen," Goodly said. "We had a good amount of security here – interior coverage and exterior coverage. Xavier Police were on the scene along with Second District Police."

"One of my friend’s grandma got shot right in the middle of the street, and she didn't have anything to do with it," a witness told WWL-TV.

According to NOLA.com, 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood was walking to the parking lot from her youngest grandson's graduation ceremony when she was shot and killed.

Greenwood was an innocent bystander. She was a mother to six and a grandmother to 15.

The NOPD said the other victims were two males. One victim was shot in the shoulder and the other shot in the leg. Police have not said if the victims were graduates.

Goodly said "more than two" people were taken into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been announced.

"I am outraged and saddened by the callousness shown today outside Xavier University," said Henderson Lewis Jr., superintendent of the New Orleans public school system. "The graduating seniors of Morris Jeff were there to share in their collective achievements and bask in the brightness of their futures -- only to have their optimism ripped apart by gun violence. This has got to stop."

Patricia Perkins, Morris Jeff's head of school, said the campus is a "strong school community and we will unite to help each other heal."

Three people were shot on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University after Hammond High School’s graduation on May 20. Police arrested 20-year-old Trent Thomas and said the shooting may have been gang-related.

"Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice," Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday in a prepared statement. "We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.

"In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order," Edwards said.

