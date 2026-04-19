BRFD: Early-morning house fire on Bawell Street started by resident smoking in bed

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bawell Street early Sunday morning.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 2:40 a.m. Officials say light smoke was coming from the house.

Fire officials say one man was removed from the home, and the fire was brought under control. He said he woke up to flames coming from the mattress after falling asleep while smoking.

When the fire started, officials say nearby relatives noticed smoke coming from the home and attempted to enter to extinguish it. One relative reportedly suffered a non-life-threatening smoke inhalation during the attempt.

Emergency responders said the resident and the relative were taken to a hospital, and both endured minor injuries. The fire was brought under control at 2:47 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department urges the public to never smoke in bed and to ensure working smoke alarms are installed in the house. When a fire occurs, the safest thing to do is get out, stay out and call 911.