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Baton Rouge man missing since March identified as body recovered in Florida
MILTON, FL — A Baton Rouge man missing since March 25 has been identified as a body recovered in Florida several days later, Florida deputies said Friday.
Grant Brignac was last seen leaving the scene of a crash on I-10 near mile marker 18 in Santa Rosa County, Florida, on March 25. The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office said Brignac had schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
In a statement released on Friday, Santa Rosa deputies said a dead male found beneath the Garcon Point Bridge on March 30 was identified as Brignac based on DNA evidence.
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"We are asking the community to keep the Brignac Family in their thoughts and respect their privacy," the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.
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