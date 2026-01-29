35°
Stretch of La. 1062 in Tangipahoa Parish to be closed through October for bridge replacement

Thursday, January 29 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LORANGER — A stretch of La. 1062 will be closed for several months near Loranger starting Thursday, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials said.

DOTD's newly created Office of Louisiana Highway Construction's inaugural project will be a full bridge replacement over Morgan Branch between North Firetower Road and Caboose Lane on La. 1062. 

According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, the roadway will be closed to all through-traffic through Oct. 30. 

"We are incredibly grateful for the state stepping in and helping to complete these infrastructure improvements for our residents," Miller said.

