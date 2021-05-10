Storms roll in tonight, Flash Flood Watch in effect

** A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MONDAY **



Tonight and Tomorrow: Tonight, a cluster of showers and storms will move through south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. The storms will likely arrive around midnight for metro Baton Rouge. One or two storms could be on the strong side, producing gusty winds and heavy downpours. Lows will be in the upper 60s. Tomorrow, there will be a brief break from the rain late morning, before another round of storms develop in the afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Looking Ahead:





On and off showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday afternoon, due to a frontal boundary stalling over the region. This will keep our weather pattern active through at least Wednesday, until a strong high will move the front out the area on Thursday. Over the next five days, rainfall amounts could add up to 2-4 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible where any storms train or sit over the same area for an extended period of time. Click here for the 7-day forecast.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team.



